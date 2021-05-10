Kane Brown’s Daughter, Kingsley, Gets Baptized — See Pics!

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, celebrated a big milestone over the weekend: Their 18-month-old daughter, Kingsley Rose, got baptized. Both of the proud parents shared photos of the occasion on Sunday (May 9), with Brown also taking the opportunity to wish his wife a happy Mother's Day.

"We love you so much mama," the singer writes alongside a picture of the family in church, the singer leaning his head against his young daughter. "Happy Mother's Day."

While Brown didn't share too many details about the special way that he and his family celebrated, Katelyn offered up a series of images on her Instagram account, documenting several moments from the special way that she celebrated her second Mother's Day as a mom.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing Mamas!!!!" Katelyn says on Instagram. "I couldn't have had a better weekend [.] Celebrating the baptism of Kingsley was so special ❤️ So grateful for my family."

Her slideshow of pictures shows images of the family posing for photos in church, as well as some candid shots of Kingsley toddling through the pews. On her Instagram Stories, the singer added a few more peeks into the weekend's celebration, including a video of a gorgeous array of white balloons decorating a large, screened-in patio filled with tables.

The country star couple welcomed Kingsley Rose in October of 2019. Since then, Brown says he's loved the challenges and rewards of fatherhood, and that his daughter has "completely changed our lives for the better."

"I have learned to be patient, but I've also learned that there's true love," Brown adds, "And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on."

