Kane Brown’s Daughter Has Taught Him ‘That There’s True Love’

Ever since welcoming his first child, Kingsley Rose, in October of 2019, Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, have enjoyed the learning lessons and unforgettable moments of their journey into parenthood.

While he admits being a dad isn't always easy, Brown tells People that the new addition to the family has brought him a huge amount of joy ever since her birth.

"Kingsley has completely changed our lives for the better," the singer says. "I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better"

"I have learned to be patient, but I've also learned that there's true love," Brown adds, "And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on."

Brown says his daughter has inherited quite a bit of his personality. "She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick," he continues.

He has already proven that he's an expert at keeping 17-month-old Kingsley entertained: Last month, Katelyn shared adorable video footage on social media of her country star husband cracking their daughter up as he pretended to fall down over and over again.

The couple have been vocal about the fact that they'd like to expand their family again in the future, but Kingsley is such a low-key baby that they're a little nervous about the possibility of getting a polar opposite personality next time around. "She does everything with us, she's the easiest baby, and we're just worried about our second one," Brown admits, adding that "this one's so easy that the next one's probably going to be crazy — at least that's how everybody tells us it happens."

Still, little Kingsley is growing up quickly: Brown explains that while she's been used to hearing her dad's music all her life, she recently started making the connection between her dad and the voice coming out of the speakers.

"Then the other day, we were sitting by the pool and 'Be Like That' came on the radio and she was doing her thing," Brown recounts. "And then all of a sudden, she turned her head and started walking towards the speaker, so it was cool to realize she recognized the song. It just made my day."

Baby Kingsley will have quite a bit more of her dad's music to dance to in the future, as Daddy has kept busy with a variety of new projects and song releases during the pandemic. Most recently, Brown and Chris Young shared the music video for their new duet single, "Famous Friends."

Which Country Stars Welcomed Babies in 2020?