Kane Brown's baby girl is nearly doubled over in laughter as her daddy pretends to fall down while chasing a ball. Then he does it again and again ...

Little Kingsley's big belly laugh is sure to bring sunshine to even the darkest of days. The 16-month-old daughter to the "Worship You" singer and wife Katelyn proves to be an easy audience when her papa pulls a classic dad move. At one point, she nearly tumbles over backward as Brown repeats the gag.

"Nothing is funnier than daddy pretending to fall," Katelyn Brown writes on Instagram.

Kingsley Rose Brown was born on Oct. 29, 2019. She's standing and walking now — something fans may not have realized through previous posts about her on social media, although Brown did recently share a video of her walking on his Instagram. The 1-year-old is the couple's only child.

It's fairly common for Katelyn to share images or videos of the family's life on her social media channels. Brown does, too, although the majority of his messaging has to do with his music and career, part of which as been slowed significantly by the pandemic. "Worship You" from the Mixtape Vol. 1 EP is his current single, although he can also be found on a collaboration with Chris Young called "Famous Friends."

Brown wed Katelyn Jae in October of 2018, and the couple announced her pregnancy in April of 2019. One month later they shared they were having a girl.