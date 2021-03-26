Chris Young and Kane Brown celebrate their "Famous Friends" in the music video for the collaborative track.

The video opens with Young picking Brown up in his truck so they can travel around town to greet their friends on the street, each buddy getting a moment to shine on their own personal red carpet under flashing lights.

Along the way, the country duo spot Meagan as she walks her dog, while another friend strikes a pose on the red carpet with a red Solo cup in hand. We also meet firefighter Davis, who struts on the carpet in front of a firetruck and waves to an imaginary crowd, while a bartender flashes his brightest smile for the camera. These friendly faces are pictured alongside shots of a humble downtown square that boasts a Dry Goods store and mechanics shop.

"I've got some famous friends you've probably never heard of / But back in Davidson County our crowd is second to none / You might not know 'em here in this big city we're in / But when I go back home I've got some famous friends," the two sing from a rooftop overlooking the nighttime skyline in downtown Nashville.

"I can’t imagine a more perfect video for ‘Famous Friends.' I had a blast seeing my friends on set, and that rooftop performance with Kane is some of the most fun I’ve had in a video," Young shares in a press release.

"Famous Friends" marks the Young and Brown's first collaboration since Brown's 2017 song, "Setting the Night on Fire." It will be featured on Young's upcoming eighth studio album, Raised on Country.

