Kane Brown just took his fitness goals to the next level. The country star has completed a 60-hour fast — that is two-and-a-half days without solid food!

Brown took to his Instagram Stories to tell fans about abstaining from food, and to share the first meal that he was about to smash after his 60-hour fast ended.

You might expect him to throw back the last meal of a death row inmate — like four pizzas and a couple triple cheeseburgers or something — but he didn't.

"I just did a 60-hour fast," he says. "First meal: chicken and broccoli."

Not only that, he didn't even use sauce.

"Notice I did not touch the barbecue sauce," Brown says. "Put a little pepper on there, felt like my throat was gonna close up, for some reason."

Kane Brown Fast @KaneBrown, Instagram loading...

Brown admits that he might have just been in his "own head" when it comes to his throat burning from the pepper.

But as someone who sings for a living, Brown knows that throat has to stay in tip-top shape, so surely he will drink some of that throat coat tea that we know he drinks — we saw it during his tour of his backstage setup.

Brown has told Taste of Country Nights before that he is "trying to be my bodyguard's bodyguard" and wants to get as ripped as possible. Some would say he already is, but he wants to become even more jacked.

When the "Heaven" singer says, "I'm about to be a lean, mean, ripped machine," who are we to not believe him?

