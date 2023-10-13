Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Celebrate 5 Years of Marriage

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn are celebrating five years of wedded bliss.

The country singer took to social media to share a special moment with his bride, showcasing the playfulness the couple share.

"Happy anniversary baby," he writes on Oct. 12, under a video of the two engaged in a bathroom water fight. "To many many more, I love u so much!! Wouldn’t wanna be on this journey with anyone else."

Katelyn opted for a more sentimental post on social media, with several flashback photos from their wedding. In the first photo, the couple stand hand-in-hand, gazing lovingly in each other's eyes. The second snap shows the newly-minted Mr. and Mrs. Brown walking away from the camera while holding hands.

The "Thank God" singer also included moments from their reception: One picture shows Brown standing behind her with his arms wrapped around his bride, who had changed into something more comfortable as the night went on. Another candid moment shows the pair sharing a laugh as they look at the camera.

The final photos are of Brown with his groomsmen and Katelyn with her bridesmaids.

"5 years," she pens in the caption. "Love you @kanebrown forever and always you are my only one."

The Browns tied the knot on Oct. 12, 2018 in a ceremony just outside of Nashville. The couple now have two daughters together, Kingsley Rose, 3, and Kodi Jane, 1.

Brown first met fellow aspiring artist Katelyn Jae in 2015. He recently admitted that he could have met her a year sooner, but he canceled on her. He explained on the Bobby Bones Show earlier this year that he was supposed to be in one of her music videos, but he backed out when he booked a gig.

"I was supposed to be in her music video the first time we were going to meet, but I had my first show that day," Brown explains. "So I didn't meet her for a year later."

The couple have recently combined their musical talents in the studio. Their wildly successful duet "Thank God" could be the start of many more projects from the Browns.

