The newly-married Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae totally rocked the red carpet at the 2018 CMA Awards. Dressed in chic matching black, they looked all business as they geared up for one of the biggest nights in country music.

Brown opted for an all-black suit, sans the tie but with a studded broach on the left lapel of his jacket and a clean-cut look. Wife and fellow singer Katelyn Jae donned a gorgeous black dress with sparkly accents and knee-high black suede boots, allowing her flowing blonde hair to fall over the dress.

Brown went with a bit of a "James Bond" pose on the carpet, choosing a stoic look over his usually bright smile while Katelyn offered a little more enthusiasm. The happy couple wed on Friday, October 12, at a private ceremony in Franklin, Tenn.

Brown had a relatively relaxing night at this year's CMA Awards. Though he didn't earn any nominations or a performance slot, he still presented during the live broadcast.