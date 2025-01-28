Hot on the heels of his 4th album release, The High Road, Kane Brown stopped by the Taste of Country Nights studio to chat it up with us, and he showed up rocking a new fashion accessory.

It seems Brown is carrying a man purse — or a "murse" — these days.

When the "Backseat Driver" singer walked into the room with his Louis Vuitton over-the-shoulder bag, I had to put mine on in solidarity.

"It's funny the amount of people that will be like, 'What? Are you really wearing a bag?' I'll be like, 'Yeah, you know how easy it is to carry stuff?'" Brown says of his new bag.

Brown saw that I had mine on and was talking about how amazing it is to be a new dad and have a way to carry things — his son, Krewe, was born last June, and he has two young daughters, also.

Brown was modest in admitting that he got his $2,500 Louis Vuitton man bag for Christmas, but that he also has a Carhartt one (like mine).

"Yeah, it's all right there," the star cotinues. "When it comes to carrying pacis [pacifiers] and all that stuff, it's nice."

Brown says he hasn't thrown a diaper into his man purse just yet, but he might need to for his next outing with his baby boy.

Next up for the singer is his The High Road Tour, which kicks off in March.

20 Kane Brown Songs Every Fan Has Memorized Kane Brown has built himself quite the career: He's come a long way since 2015, when he released his first single, "Used to Love You Sober." Prior to that, Brown was covering other country stars' songs for social media. Now, he is a star, with nine No. 1 hits under his belt, including a special duet with his wife Katelyn. There's no ceiling to this Tennessee boy's success!