Kane Brown is a big basketball fan, so when he crossed paths with the GOAT, Michael Jordan, on the golf course, he was ecstatic.

Brown told the story during a chat with Country Countdown USA, recalling the time he played golf at Michael Jordan's golf course and the unthinkable happened.

"I was out there golfing, and Michael Jordan was out driving his own golf cart," the country singer shares. "He’s smoking a cigar, pulls up to me, says, ‘What’s up, Kane?’"

Brown says he's a frequent golfer at Jordan's place — "It’s an annual trip for me to go there" — but this is the first time he's ever been in the sports legend's presence.

What happened next will likely be burned into Brown's memory forever.

Brown explains that Jordan then got out of his golf cart to come over and shake his hand, and that he (Brown) felt "like the coolest guy on the planet."

"Then he drives off," he says.

It was a core memory even for a big celebrity like Brown, and a story he'll tell his kids someday.

Actually, Brown does have a full-size basketball court at his house, so maybe he can invite Jordan over for a one-on-one now that they're buddies on a first-name basis?

The country singer further tells Taste of Country Nights that he has been golfing a lot more lately and has been trying to step his game up. When we asked him if he could take on his pal Jason Aldean, Brown challenged that he would "take on Aldean at golf any day."

