I Finally Found Something Kane Brown Can’t Do (And It Involves His Music!) [Watch]
Kane Brown is one of country music's most valuable performers and a talented songwriter, but it turns out his memory is ... rusty.
CMT tasked the "Bury Me in Georgia" hitmaker with naming all 13 of his No. 1 songs in under 15 seconds.
This might seem simple — these songs have meant a lot to him, obviously — but 15 seconds isn't very long, and he really struggles as they begin to dwindle (watch below).
The caption reads "Kane vs. the Clock," and from the get-go he's stressed, muttering "Oh, shoot" as soon as the countdown begins.
He starts rattling off his No. 1 hits as quick as he can think of them, but is only able to get these 9 out:
- "What Ifs"
- "Heaven"
- "Good As You"
- "Homesick"
- "Thank God"
- "Lose It"
- "Bury Me In Georgia"
- "I Can Feel It"
- "One Mississippi"
After multiple slip-ups and stutters, Brown runs out of time, leaving four unmentioned.
"Dang it, that's hard," he admits, asking which songs he'd forgotten. From off-screen, someone tells him they are "Famous Friends," "One Thing Right," "Like I Love Country Music" and "Miles on It."
Brown was a great sport about the whole thing, but surely left the studio wanting to study the Kane Brown Wikipedia page.