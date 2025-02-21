Kane Brown is one of country music's most valuable performers and a talented songwriter, but it turns out his memory is ... rusty.

CMT tasked the "Bury Me in Georgia" hitmaker with naming all 13 of his No. 1 songs in under 15 seconds.

This might seem simple — these songs have meant a lot to him, obviously — but 15 seconds isn't very long, and he really struggles as they begin to dwindle (watch below).

The caption reads "Kane vs. the Clock," and from the get-go he's stressed, muttering "Oh, shoot" as soon as the countdown begins.

He starts rattling off his No. 1 hits as quick as he can think of them, but is only able to get these 9 out:

"What Ifs" "Heaven" "Good As You" "Homesick" "Thank God" "Lose It" "Bury Me In Georgia" "I Can Feel It" "One Mississippi"

After multiple slip-ups and stutters, Brown runs out of time, leaving four unmentioned.

"Dang it, that's hard," he admits, asking which songs he'd forgotten. From off-screen, someone tells him they are "Famous Friends," "One Thing Right," "Like I Love Country Music" and "Miles on It."

Brown was a great sport about the whole thing, but surely left the studio wanting to study the Kane Brown Wikipedia page.

