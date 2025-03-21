Kane Brown was made fun of by his buddy Jason Aldean about a pair of shoes that he wore onstage once, and he just wants to clear the air.

Brown is currently on his High Road Tour, and he gave CMT a backstage look at the inner workings of this run.

As he was showing off his wardrobe closet, he got to the shoe drawer and pulled out a pair of white shoes with giant orange tags on them.

Kane Brown Shoes @CMT, Instagram loading...

"I wore these one time," the "Bury Me in Georgia" singer says, holding the shoes in question up to the camera to show everyone.

"Aldean made fun of me because I still had tags on my shoes," he recalls.

"And I was like, 'Bro, that's literally the shoe brand — and that's what makes the shoe.'"

Kane Brown Shoes @CMT, Instagram loading...

Perhaps it's worth noting that Brown is 31, while Aldean is 48 — the younger star likely stays on top of trends.

After a little internet searching, we found a link to the sneakers that are at the center of the Brown vs. Aldean ribbing scandal.

They are the Off-White, Off-Court Distressed Suede, Leather and Canvas High-Top Sneakers, and they're not cheap at $600 a pair. With that pricetag, would you take the tags off?

Clothbase.com/items/0995f454_off-white-off-court-distressed-suede-leather-and-canvas-high-top-sneakers-white_off-white Clothbase.com/items/0995f454_off-white-off-court-distressed-suede-leather-and-canvas-high-top-sneakers-white_off-white loading...

Get our free mobile app

Let this be a lesson, kids: Even though Brown and Aldean are great buddies — they joke around all the time, often at each other's expense — Brown admits he's only worn these particular kicks once, because Aldean made fun of him. Words hurt!

20 Kane Brown Songs Every Fan Has Memorized Kane Brown has built himself quite the career: He's come a long way since 2015, when he released his first single, "Used to Love You Sober." Prior to that, Brown was covering other country stars' songs for social media. Now, he is a star, with nine No. 1 hits under his belt, including a special duet with his wife Katelyn. There's no ceiling to this Tennessee boy's success!