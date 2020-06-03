Kane Brown closed CMT's Celebrate Our Heroes special with a peaceful performance of "Stand by Me," as recorded by the late Ben E. King. Sitting alone on a barstool in an empty room, the "Cool Again" singer smiled as he led into the famous song.

This performance featured Brown as a skillful vocalist, as the band responsible for the stripped-down arrangement wasn't visible on the screen. Wearing all black with white sneakers, Brown looked into the distance before closing his eyes for the more impactful moments of the song. The performance was the final song of the night, a capper after a two-hour special that featured Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt and Thomas Rhett.

The heroes of the coronavirus pandemic were the real stars on Wednesday night (June 3), however. Celebrities and country singers spotlighted teachers, nurses, grocers, farmers and entrepreneurs who stepped up to deliver what America needed to stay running over the last 12 weeks. Personal moments from Carrie Underwood, Florida Georgia Line, Shelton and Brothers Osborne were highlights. The CMT special came on a night that would have been the annual CMT Awards and also takes the place of the annual CMT Artists of the Year special.

While home performances were the norm on Wednesday, Brown's came from a studio of some sort, likely in Nashville where he's been quarantined with his wife and their daughter since mid-March. Like all artists he was slated to tour heavily in 2020, but the pandemic canceled or postponed nearly all concerts for the year.

