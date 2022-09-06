Just a couple of days after Kane Brown posted a teaser clip of "Thank God," his upcoming duet with his wife Katelyn, the singer is sharing a glimpse into the song's music video. He posted a series of behind-the-scenes shots and outtakes from the video shoot on his social channels on Monday (Sept. 5).

In the caption for his post, Brown raves about how well the video turned out, saying it "looks like a movie!" Sure enough, the carousel of images he tell a cinematic story: The first is a black-and-white shot of the singer, hands in his pockets, wearing a partially-unbuttoned shirt and keeping his eyes downcast.

Another still from the video shows Brown from behind, staring up at a misty, verdant hill. Two more photos feature Brown's co-star: Since the song is a duet with Katelyn, it's only fitting that she make an appearance in the video, and Brown's sneak peek post shows her sitting shotgun in a car he's driving.

One photo in the series of shots takes fans inside the video-making process, showing the Browns during filming, with a camera and the video director in the background.

Brown and Katelyn — the latter of whom was pursuing a solo career as an R&B/pop artist before they met, and graduated from Berklee College of Music in 2019 with a degree in Music Business — have been hinting at a duet in the works for years. In April, the singer confirmed that Katelyn, who he referred to as his "secret weapon," would be featured on his new project.

Previously, he teased a duet called "Mad at This World," but it seems that "Thank God" took priority when he firmed up the track list for his next album, Different Man.

Different Man arrives in full on Friday (Sept. 9). The album includes his latest country single, "Like I Love Country Music," plus a pop-leaning new single called "Grand," his most recent No. 1 "One Mississippi," and more tracks.

