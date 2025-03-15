See the Setlist From Kane Brown’s ‘The High Road’ Tour Opening Night

Kane Brown brought the energy to San Diego, Calif., as he kicked off his 2025 The High Road Tour at Pechanga Arena on Thursday (March 13). It was Night One of a seven-month tour that will keep him busy through Oct. 10.

The country singer surprised fans as he "appeared out of nowhere" for his opening song, "I Am." As the band played an extended intro to the song, the lights cut. When they came back on, Brown was illuminated by four spotlights in the middle of the crowd.

The "Backseat Driver" singer delivered three hard-hitting tracks to kick off the show, including "Start a Fire," "I Can Feel It" and "Fiddle in the Band."

Later in the show he simmered things down to serenade the crowd with his heartfelt songs including "Homesick," "Worship You" and "For My Daughter." One fan shared a video of Brown performing "Heaven," accompanied by a piano and the chorus of the crowd singing along.

Kane Brown Had the Flu Right Before Kicking Off The High Road Tour

The country hitmaker sounded great on stage despite having just gotten over the flu. His wife Katelyn revealed on social media that the bug had ravaged their entire house, but since Brown got it first, he was able to get better in time for opening night.

Meanwhile, the rest of the family — including their children Kingsley, Kodi and Krewe — are still recovering in Tennessee. Unfortunately, this also meant that Katelyn was unavailable to pop up on stage and sing duets like "Thank God" and "Body Talk" with her husband.

Here's the Setlist From Opening Night of Kane Brown's The High Road Tour

1. "I Am"

2. "Start a Fire"

3. "I Can Feel It"

4. "Fiddle in the Band"

5. "Like I Love Country Music"

6. "What Ifs"

7. "Lose It"

8. "Rescue"

9. "Be Like That"

10. "Homesick"

11. "Haunted"

12. "Backseat Driver"

13. "Worship You"

14. "Gorgeous"

15. "For My Daughter"

16. "Heaven"

17. "One Mississippi"

18. "Things We Quit"

19. "Says I Can"

20. "Good as You"

21. "Body Talk"

22. "Thank God"

23. "Bury Me in Georgia"

24. "One Thing Right"

25. "Miles on It"