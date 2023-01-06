Kane Brown's life and career have been full of twists and turns. From his beginnings as a child growing up in poverty in rural Georgia and the Chatanooga, Tenn., area to his stints on televised singing competitions to his viral success posting cover performances to social media, his rise to fame has unfolded with plenty of surprises along the way.

And although Brown is open about his life with his robust, passionate fan base, there are still a few things about the singer that even devout fans may not know.

In this 10 Things You Didn't Know About Kane Brown list, get to the bottom of some of the lesser-known facts about Brown, including his surprising choice of first dance song at his wedding, how he almost joined the Army instead of pursuing music and a recent golfing mishap in which he inadvertently left a fan with a bruise.

A couple of these little-known Brown facts have to do with his wife Katelyn — a rising star in her own right, as they couple teamed up for Brown's new single, a duet called "Thank God." The Browns have started performing their song together in recent months, and with a new year and new touring cycle on the horizon, fans everywhere can likely look forward to seeing quite a bit of Brown and his wife in the months ahead.

In the meantime, brush up on your Kane Brown trivia by scrolling through the list below.