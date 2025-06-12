Watch Kane Brown Get Busted for Taking Over Walmart’s Loudspeaker

Attention Walmart shoppers: Kane Brown is up to no good!

During a recent visit to Walmart, the country singer couldn't help himself when he saw an opportunity to get on the loudspeaker.

Why? So he could play his new song "2 Pair," of course.

In a video shared to social media, we see Brown wondering the aisles of Walmart trying to look innocent, but we see that phone in his hands. He checks the security camera before reaching for the store's phone and dialing the magic numbers on the keypad.

"Attention Walmart shoppers," he starts, using the store's iconic line. "This is Kane Brown. I want to show you a new song I've got coming out Friday."

He then holds the phones up to one another while the song plays over the intercom.

It's not long before he's caught by an employee, who proceeds to chase him out of the store. The chorus of the track plays over the rest of the video.

The post is clearly a promotion for his new track, but a fun one at that.

Here are the Lyrics to Kane Brown's New Song "2 Pair":

Verse

Hey, I like the snakeskin, I like them Buckaroos / I like my leather shined up with a shade of blue / I like the black cherry alligator pointed toe / I wear 'em out till there's holes on the outsole

Pre-Chorus

They go with everything, I take 'em everywhere / Lil' mama came with a man, but she still starin' / Damn, I probably don't need no more / But the second I walk through the door, I tell 'em

Chorus

Give me two pairs of Luccheses/ All-white shirt and some bootcut jeans/ I'll go all night, stomping to the beat / I just got a check, blew it all on my feet like / Ooh, ooh / Ain't shit you can tell me, I feel like Nelly / Give me two pairs of Luccheses / All-white shirt and some bootcut jeans, yeah

Verse

Hey, I need some for work, I need some for church/ I need some for getting down dirty in the dirt / So I'll take them / Badlands, I'll take them High Plains / The way they sitting, buddy, you can tell they handmade

Pre-Chorus

Chorus x2