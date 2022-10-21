Happy Birthday, Kane Brown! The country singer turns 29 on Friday (Oct. 21), and the day would not be complete without a special message from his wife, Katelyn.

His proud wife and "Thank God" duet partner jumped on social media to share a few photos of her husband and offer some sweet words.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABE ! The most amazing hubby, daddy, friend and all of the above," she writes. "God definitely spent a little more time on you and I feel so blessed to get to live this life with you."

"You impact everyone you come across and it’s so effortless, you truly are something special. Love you more everyday," she continues. "Thank you Jesus for this man."

Katelyn included photos of the two of them together, as well as an adorable black-and-white snap of Brown holding the couple's daughter Kingsley as she rests her head on Daddy's shoulder.

Other photos show Brown on a goose hunt and performing on stage:

The couple got engaged in 2017 before tying the knot Oct. 12, 2018. They have two daughters together, Kingsley, 2, and Kodi, 10 months and recently released their first duet together, "Thank God." The song was the most-added single at country radio its first week and is currently sitting inside the Top 20 on the country music charts.

2022 has been a big year for Brown. In August, he became the first country artist to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards and he received his third CMT Artists of the Year award earlier this month. He also received the Champion of Youth Award from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America for his philanthropic efforts with the organization over the years.