Kane Brown is currently in the midst of his 2023 Drunk or Dreaming Tour, and the trek has been a family affair: His wife Katelyn typically joins him on the road, especially since she's his duet partner on his latest No. 1 single, "Thank God," and frequently hops on stage to perform the song with him.

The couple's two daughters, 3-year-old Kingsley and 14-month-old Kodi, are also along for the ride so often that the family even rides in a special tour bus customized to be a home away from home for the kids.

During a break from their travels, Katelyn hopped on social media on Sunday (April 16) to share a roundup of the best moments from family tour life.

"Sometimes we are so exhausted after being on the road, but when I get home and look through all the pictures while we were gone I realize how many unforgettable memories we get to make all while dad works," Katelyn writes. "We are so blessed to be able to do all of this as a family. Thank God."

Of course, the Browns' daughters are at the center of all those precious memories. In the images, Katelyn shares her favorite Kodi and Kingsley moments from tour, including a shot of her onstage with Kingsley during soundcheck and short videos of Kingsley blowing the seed off a dandelion and sitting on a pool table.

In other snapshots, Kodi is the star: One photo shows the younger girl donning a plastic fireman's hat, and there are two snapshots of the toddler rocking a custom tour hoodie with the words "Thank God" printed on the front and a press image of her mom and dad on the back.

Other photos show the girls together. In one image, they're hanging out in matching PJs with their dad, playing in what appears to be a bouncy house. In another shot, they're standing outside a venue, posing with Katelyn next to a tour poster ahead of Brown's concert.

Brown's Drunk or Dreaming Tour will continue into mid-June.

