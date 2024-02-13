Season 22 of American Idol is premiering on Sunday (Feb. 18), but it seems likely that it'll be the last time that Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry judge the show together.

During a stop on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night (Feb. 12), Perry revealed that she's planning for this season to be her last.

"I think this will be, probably be my last show. I mean, my last season for Idol," she said.

"I love Idol so much. It's connected me with the heart of America. But I feel like I have to go out and feel that pulse...to my own beat."

She also noted that she's "creating space for my new wingspan," which includes new adventures such as participating in Brazil's Rock in Rio festival this September. Including the upcoming season, Perry will have served as a judge on the televised singing competition for seven years. She, Bryan and Richie entered as judges together in 2018, the same year the show moved to ABC.

After her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel, Perry confirmed her departure from Idol on Instagram, sharing a carousel of three photos of herself. "Let's play two truths and a lie: 1. I beat [Usher] at Monopoly Deal. 2. I'm headlining Rock in Rio this September. 3. This is my last season on [American Idol,]" she wrote in the caption.

When she made her announcement on Jimmy Kimmel, it seemed that Perry hadn't yet broken the news to Richie and Bryan.

"Well, they'll find out tonight!" Perry replied when asked what her fellow Idol judges thought of her decision to leave the show.

Perry, Richie and Bryan — three artists from very different corners of the music industry — have grown close over their years together judging the show. They've gone to each other's hometowns as part of an Idol segment, and even appeared together as presenters at awards shows.

In 2023, Perry faced some backlash from fans who thought she was being a little too critical of contestants, and Bryan stuck up for his fellow judge.

"When me and Lionel and Katy sit down at the desk, in our hearts, we're doing the best we can. You know, Katy gets picked on for going out and trying to have fun, making a TV show," he said in Perry's defense. "You can't be so safe in the moment that you're homogenized, [that] you can never go for a joke or a fun moment. Sometimes you gotta just say stuff and roll the dice on TV like that, however it gets perceived."

American Idol airs on ABC.