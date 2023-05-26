20 Incredible Country Songs You Didn’t Know Keith Gattis Wrote

Although many country fans may not know him by name, Keith Gattis was a creative force who left a lasting impact on the genre.

Born May 26, 1970, in Georgetown, Texas, the multitalented musician and songwriter moved to Nashville as a young adult, ready to chase his dreams. He signed a record deal in the early '90s and released his self-titled debut LP on RCA Nashville in 1996. The album was well-received by critics and spawned the single "Little Drops of My Heart," which became his first song to appear on Billboard's Hot Country Singles chart.

Although he never reached superstar status as a solo artist, Gattis quickly cemented himself as a creative jack of all trades. He was a seasoned multi-instrumentalist who played alongside heavyweights like Dwight Yoakam and Johnny Paycheck. But it was his talents as a producer and songwriter that earned him widespread praise from some of country's biggest stars.

Over the years, his songs were cut by an extensive list of country hitmakers, including George Strait, Randy Travis, Miranda Lambert, Sara Evans and Ashley Monroe. Thanks to the strong creative bonds he forged with fellow artists, he often co-wrote with other celebrated singer-songwriters like Kacey Musgraves, Randy Houser and Kendall Marvel.

On April 23, 2023, Gattis was killed in a tractor accident at his Nashville, Tenn., property. He was 52 years old.

Although his life was tragically cut short, Gattis' impact on country music lives on through the incredible music and memories he left behind. These 20 songs spotlight just a small segment of his impressive work through the years.