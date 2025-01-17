Keith Urban Has Been Turned Into a Bobblehead — How to Get Yours

Keith Urban is a lot of things: He's a country singer, songwriter, guitarist, husband and father ... one thing he hasn't been yet? A bobblehead.

Until now!

A new Keith Urban bobblehead is in the works, though it will be hard to get your hands on it. Just 10,000 mini-Keiths will be handed out this Saturday (Jan. 18) at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville as a giveaway at the Predators hockey game.

Urban will be there in person, because he's performing the National Anthem. It's part of the Nashville Predators’ Music City Hockey Bobblehead Series ahead of their game against the Minnesota Wild.

It's a full Urban theme night, featuring Keith Urban trivia, live music, interactive games and a variety of prizes and giveaways.

As popular as Urban is, you can imagine fans are foaming at the mouth just to get their hands on one of these limited bobbleheads. The good news is that if you are out of state and not able to attend the game, you have a chance to win one on the Nashville Predators Instagram page:

Urban's 2025 is packed already: He is kicking off his High and Alive World Tour in May.

