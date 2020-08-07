Keith Urban isn't going to make fans wait to hear all of his new music. The country superstar dropped another new song, "Change Your Mind," on Friday (Aug. 7).

Urban's latest release is a dreamy, though sad, look back at a past relationship: He admits he was the problem, and she's moved on, but he can't stop wondering if maybe, just maybe, he could fix it with a bit of self-improvement.

"You changed your world / You changed your hair the clothes you wear ... You changed your number and you got some friends I don't recognize," Urban sings in the chorus. "But I wonder sometimes Is it too late to try / If I changed, would you change your mind?"

"Change Your Mind" is the fifth of 16 tracks on Urban's forthcoming new album, The Speed of Now Part 1. In addition to the newly released tune, the record includes the previously shared singles "We Were" and "God Whispered Your Name" and album cuts "Superman" and "Polaroid."

The project also features a collaborative version of "We Were" with co-writer Eric Church and two other mystery collaborations. "Out of the Cage," the album's opener, will find Urban teaming up with two not-yet-revealed collaborators, while "One Too Many" is billed as a duet with a to-be-announced artist.

The Speed of Now Part 1 is due out on Sept. 18 via Capitol Records Nashville.