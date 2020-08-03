Keith Urban is mostly at home, just like the rest of us, during current and ongoing pandemic concerns. And, just like the rest of us, he’s missing the fun parts of his job that COVID-19 is making impossible: Namely, touring!

Urban posted a video to his social media on Monday (Aug. 3), shouting out fellow musician buddy Luke Combs with a message: “Hey Luke…. how much do ya MISS TOURING ?!!” He then treated everyone to a lively, heartfelt cover of Combs’ hit single “Even Though I’m Leaving,” which won raves from fans...and the artist in question himself.

“Holy s--t that sounds great buddy and I miss it A. LOT,” Combs enthused in the comments section on Instagram. (Combs, by the way, is a freshly married man who literally said his vows a couple days ago, so Urban’s cover really must have been something to take his mind off of honeymoon bliss!)

The two artists shared the stage this past December, when Urban popped out at Combs’ Nashville date to sing “Hurricane.”

Urban's upcoming 11th studio effort, The Speed of Now Part 1, was all but complete before COVID-19 essentially brought the music world to a halt starting in March. The singer admits that he himself came to a creative halt for several weeks, but once he adapted to quarantine, he found even more artistic ways to push the project forward. The album is now set for release Sept. 18 via Capitol Records Nashville.

So far, Urban's released several singles from the album such as "Superman," "We Were" and "God Whispered Your Name." He will still have to miss touring for the time being, unfortunately.