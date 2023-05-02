Keith Urban and wife Nicole Kidman's arrival at the 2023 Met Gala wasn't just cute and cuddly. The actor was paying tribute to a German designer and a memorable perfume ad from 20 years ago.

The country singer wore a standard tuxedo with white tie, vest and boutonniere. Kidman's light pink gown was a bit more extravagant — like, 250 feathers and 3,000 sequins extravagant.

People got the scoop after Kidman shared this video on her social media pages:

"This dress was worn in the Chanel No. 5 commercial that Baz Luhrmann and I did with Karl (Lagerfeld), who concocted this out of his head," she shared, adding that it's remarkably comfortable and durable. Scroll down to see photos, including some of the gown's 13-foot train.

Lagerfeld died of pancreatic cancer in 2019.

The couple previously attended the Met Gala in 2016.

Urban has a few festivals on his 2023 tour calendar, but the majority of his shows are part of his Las Vegas residency.

The 2004 Chanel No. 5 commercial Kidman speaks of is no small spot. There's a two-minute long mini-movie on YouTube that casts Kidman as a missing starlet who meets an ordinary man, and together, they fall in love atop a Chanel sign. It recalls Kidman's 2001 film Moulin Rouge!, which Luhrmann directed.

Despite the significance of Kidman's red carpet dress, she still gave photographers what they wanted. Find several pictures of the two hugging or more as they enter the gala. Then, on Tuesday morning (May 2), Kidman shared this memory: