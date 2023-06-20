Keith Urban had a message for Nicole Kidman on her 56th birthday: "Owl love you forever!"

OK, the country singer may not have used those words exactly in a social media message to Kidman, but the sentiment is the same. A few days ahead of the couple's 17th wedding anniversary, he shared a photo and a description of his wife.

"To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby!" he writes.

The picture is of Kidman spotting an owl. Our pun makes sense now, doesn't it?

The birthday message comes during a busy time in their professional lives. Kidman's new Paramount+ series Special Ops: Lioness begins next month, and she's begun promoting the show on her Instagram page.

Urban is amid a stretch of dates at the Planet Hollywood & Casino in Las Vegas. His Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency will continue into July, with more dates scheduled for November.

The couple have two daughters together, and for the most part live a private life. Fans rarely see the children's faces. In fact, on Father's Day, Kidman only shared a photo of Urban and one of her two daughters from behind.

"Happy Father's Day to the coolest dad there is," she wrote. "You are so loved by all of us! Your girls."

Pictures: Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Misbehave On the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman could hardly keep their hands off one another while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Academy Awards on Sunday (March 12) in Los Angeles. Kidman was a presenter during the Oscars.