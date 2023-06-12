Yellowstone fans may recognize a few cast members of Taylor Sheridan's new series Special Ops: Lioness, but it's clear this new show strays from Montana.

The official teaser for the Paramount+ show has dropped, featuring star Zoe Saldaña in action and star/executive producer Nicole Kidman at the lead. Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira and Dave Annabelle (Lee Dutton from Season 1 of Yellowstone) are also a part of the series.

Per the new teaser's description, Special Ops: Lioness follows Joe (Saldaña) and the Lioness Program, overseen by Kaitlyn Meade (Kidman). Cruz (De Oliveria) goes undercover alongside Joe to thwart terrorism efforts against the United States.

It's all based on a real-life military program, and the minute-long teaser shows just how deep undercover the women are:

Special Ops: Lioness will begin streaming on Paramount+ on July 23. It's the third Sheridan series created outside of the Dutton universe, following Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King.

1883 and 1923 are the other Sheridan shows, with at least two more Dutton family dramas in the works or planned for this year or next.

Related: How Will the Hollywood Writer's Strike Effect Season 5 of Yellowstone?

Season 5 of Yellowstone will be the final season. Fans have already seen the first eight episodes of what was expected to be a 14-episode run. The second half was delayed by contract negotiations with star Kevin Costner, and potentially again by the writer's strike. It's not clear when the show will resume filming or air.

14 Ways 'Yellowstone' Keeps It in the Family Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has his favorites. Below, find 14 actors he's used in multiple projects, and one whose husband is critical to the filming of the Paramount Network show. Many of these stars can be found in Wind River, 1883, Mayor of Kingstown, a movie called Those Who Wish Me Dead, or (in the case of one cast member) all of the above and more.