Despite the glitz and glamour that Hollywood typically brings, Nicole Kidman isn't afraid to get a little dirt under her fingernails in her personal life.

The actress recently took to social media to share a rare glimpse into her life as a farm owner, with some photos of her tending to one of her adorable residents.

In a trio of snaps posted to her Instagram Story, Kidman is seen in a field, bottle-feeding a lamb. The young sheep looks eager to chow down as she holds out the milk for it to feast on.

"Holiday chores," she writes on the collage.

Instagram Instagram loading...

Kidman and her husband Keith Urban own a large property in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales. People reports the stretch of land is 45 hectares, which is about 111 acres.

In an interview with Vogue in 2015, Kidman shared that she purchased the property in 2008. The farm is home all sorts of animals, including horses, cows and alpacas.

Kidman is enjoying some time off between projects. Recently a new Hulu series was announced called Faraway Downs, starring the actress and Hugh Jackman. The six-week series is deep dive into the pair's 2008 movie Australia. The plot is the same, with director Baz Luhrmann re-cutting and remixing the archived footage of the film into a new limited run of episodes. Kidman and Jackman are seen in their original roles as Lady Sara Ashley and King Carney, but they did not film any new footage for the show. Instead, they recorded some fresh digital recordings.

Faraway Downs is available for streaming now on Hulu.