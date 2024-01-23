Hopefully Nicole Kidman was the last one to walk the red carpet at the Expats movie premiere on Sunday (Jan. 21), because following the actor in that dress was going to be difficult.

Kidman and husband Keith Urban had previously walked a red carpet for a screening of Expats in December.

They also walked the red carpet at the 2023 CMA Awards in November.

The country singer wasn't on hand for this latest event in New York City.

Kidman's Atelier Versace gown featured an unthinkably low back and daring split up her left thigh. It was open along the sides as well, making it very easy to see the green silk lining.

Page Six notes that she brought a Versace coat with her on a very cold New York night and wore Roberto Coin diamond earrings and bracelets, as well as an expensive wristwatch.

Other fashion bloggers pointed out how the dress was so low it grazed her tailbone (InStyle). Her hair was down and over a shoulder in most pictures. That's a contrast to the style she wore in December during a screening in Sydney, Australia (more pictures below).

The Expats is a TV series on Amazon Prime that's based on a novel called The Expatriates by Janice Y.K. Lee. Kidman plays Margaret through six episodes, set to begin on Jan. 26. When Deadline first reported the series in 2018, it described it as an examination of the lives of expatriates, where ...

"...affluence is celebrated, friendships are intense but knowingly temporary, and personal lives, deaths and marriages are played out publicly—then retold with glee."

The series is set in Hong Kong.

