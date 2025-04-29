Keith Urban is known for making his fans light up at his live shows. But now, he may be also known as the artist who makes people squirm, as he got injured during his set this past weekend in Canada.

Urban was a guest on Much Music, where he divulged his gut-wrenching injury story to the crowd before he went to play live.

After a lengthy interview, the "Wasted Time" singer got on stage in front of the live in-studio audience. He was about to start playing that song when he paused to tell a squeamish story.

As he strummed the guitar to start to get going with the song, he paused and said, "So, I got a band-aid on my finger, so if I drop a pick, I'll probably rip this thing off at some point."

Just a normal story so far, right? Keep reading.

Urban continued, "We were playing last night, a club show, and I cut my finger at some point, and then as I pulled my finger up on a strumming stroke, the string went into the cut."

Here is the crowd's reaction the second he said that part of his story.

Keith Urban @Much, Youtube loading...

Urban then laughed and said to the crowd, "I'm just gonna make y'all squirm like I did last night."

Keith Urban Injured @Much , Youtube loading...

After joking around with the crowd — and inadvertently giving them the middle finger while showing off his injury — Urban got to business and ripped an acoustic version of "Wasted Time," giving no signs that he was playing with an injured finger.

Urban's most recent No. 1 hit is "Go Home W U," a duet with Lainey Wilson. The song appears on his most recent album, High, which dropped in September of 2024.

Urban will spend much of 2025 on the road on his High and Alive World Tour, which kicks off May 22 in Alabama and runs through October.

