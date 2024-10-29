Keith Urban Admits Men Only Come to His Shows for One Reason

Keith Urban was a guest on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, where he revealed a truth about his concerts that nobody other than Urban himself can identify.

The "Messed Up as Me" singer was referring to when he looks at the crowd from the stage and sees guys at his shows.

Urban, a veteran in the game, can recognize a few things about a crowd just from playing for so many. When asked what his audience at shows is like, Urban said his audience has "always been a lot of girls. If there's guys in the audience, I think almost all of them are guitar players."

The "Somebody Like You" singer chuckled as he said that.

Urban continued, "I call them the reluctant boyfriends. I see them out in the crowd. I look out in the arena and see all these guys with their arms folded."

Urban then imitated what the men at his shows say to themselves: "'Ughh, she seems happy. I'm gonna get laid tonight at least, thank God. I just gotta put up with this guy for the next two hours.'"

Hearing Urban go into his American accent is worth the listen in itself.

Part of the fun for the superstar is looking out at the guys in the crowd in the beginning of the show and trying to win them over by the end.

"Then it would change completely, and they'd walk out very, very different. But they always start out as sort of this reluctant guy that got dragged along to the concert. I get it."

Urban doesn't mind who or what you are or are not, he says, "I'll take anyone as a fan." A true class-act and one-of-a-kind artist that we are happy to have as a leader within the country community.

