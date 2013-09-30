The countdown the the 2013 American Music Awards has begun, and Kelly Clarkson will have the privilege of announcing the American Music Awards nominees alongside Willi.i.am.

The two stars will announce nominees in five categories live on 'Good Morning America' on Oct. 10. around 8:30am ET. This marks the first time that the nominations will be announced live from New York City.

Immediately following 'GMA,' Clarkson and will.i.am will reveal the nominations in all categories at a press conference at B.B. King’s Blues Club & Grill in New York.

The 2013 American Music Awards nominations are presented in many genres of music, including Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin and EDM.