Kelly Clarkson to Help Reveal 2013 American Music Awards Nominees
The countdown the the 2013 American Music Awards has begun, and Kelly Clarkson will have the privilege of announcing the American Music Awards nominees alongside Willi.i.am.
The two stars will announce nominees in five categories live on 'Good Morning America' on Oct. 10. around 8:30am ET. This marks the first time that the nominations will be announced live from New York City.
Immediately following 'GMA,' Clarkson and will.i.am will reveal the nominations in all categories at a press conference at B.B. King’s Blues Club & Grill in New York.
The 2013 American Music Awards nominations are presented in many genres of music, including Pop/Rock, Alternative Rock, Country, Rap/Hip-Hop, Soul/R&B, Adult Contemporary, Contemporary Inspirational, Latin and EDM.
In 2012, Carrie Underwood grabbed the award for Favorite Country Album, while Taylor Swift captured Favorite Country Female, which was her fifth consecutive win (she lost her hold on the Artist of the Year, which went to Justin Bieber). Luke Bryan scored big with Favorite Country Male, which was his first win, and in years past, the Band Perry and Jason Aldean have also been big nominees.
Any guesses on who AMAs nominees will be in 2013? The AMAs event will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 8-11PM ET on ABC.