Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband, her onetime manager Brandon Blackstock, is seeking monthly spousal and child support payments of six figures in the pair's ongoing divorce proceedings, per a report.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock six months ago, after a nearly seven-year marriage. In a September episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the entertainer addressed the matter for the first time, saying that 2020 had brought change to her personal life. Still, she admitted she "definitely didn't see anything coming that came. But what I'm dealing with is hard — it involves more than just my heart, it involves a lot of little hearts."

She was, of course, referencing the couple's two children together: 5-year-old River Rose and 4-year-old Remington. Blackstock also has two older kids from a previous marriage. Clarkson cited irreconcilable differences in the divorce petition. Blackstock initially responded through the court in July.

But in a report from E! News that emerged on Tuesday (Dec. 1), the public is getting a look at hard figures regarding the type of support Blackstock is seeking from Clarkson in the proceedings. According to an unnamed source, Blackstock's requested $436,000 per month in child and spousal support. The amount was reportedly disclosed in documents filed on Monday (Nov. 30), a figure that was confirmed by other celebrity news outposts such as People and Entertainment Tonight.

The sum allots $301,000 in spousal support and $135,000 in child support. If granted, that would net Blackstock more than $5.2 million per year. He's also requested Clarkson cover $2 million in attorney's fees.

For her part, Clarkson's remained mostly mum about the hard-and-fast details of the divorce for the sake of her children. But that doesn't mean she's staying quiet overall about the process.

"We know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts," Clarkson said on her show. "So I'm usually very open and I usually talk about everything, but in this case, I will talk a little bit here and there about how it affects me personally, but probably won't go too far into it because … I'm a mama bear and my kids come first."

15 Country Music Breakups That Hit Us Like a Ton of Bricks: