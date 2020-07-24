Kelly Clarkson's estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, has responded to the singer's divorce petition in a new court filing, asking for joint custody of their two children.

Us Weekly has obtained legal documents showing that Blackstock responded to Clarkson's divorce petition in court documents he filed on Tuesday (July 21). Blackstock and Clarkson appear to agree on custody of their 5-year-old daughter, River Rose, and 4-year-old son, Remington; Blackstock is asking for legal and joint physical custody of the children, mirroring Clarkson's request in her initial divorce filing.

According to Us, Clarkson asked the court to deny spousal support and enforce the couple's existing prenuptial agreement in her petition, and Blackstock checked "other" in the spousal support box on his response and listed it as "reserved."

The couple wed in October of 2013. Clarkson filed for divorce in Los Angeles on June 4, 2020, citing irreconcilable differences.

Us previously reported that Clarkson's focus on The Voice and her daily talk show was a source of friction in the marriage, and that the more "laid-back" Blackstock preferred their quiet, simpler life in Nashville to living in Los Angeles. The couple "clashed on so many levels," according to a source.

Entertainment Tonight reports that the couple hoped that spending time in isolation with their kids at their ranch in Montana would help them repair their relationship, but their coronavirus (COVID-19) quarantine made Clarkson realize she had no choice but to end the marriage.

Clarkson and Blackstock listed two lavish mansions in Nashville and Los Angeles for sale in the months before she filed for divorce. The listing for the house in Los Angeles has since been retracted, and it appears Clarkson might have been staying there after news broke of her split from Blackstock. On June 13, the UK's Daily Mail published the first pictures of Clarkson in public since the news of her divorce, showing her walking her dog in her neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Kelly Clarkson's Tennessee Mansion Is Spectacular! See Inside: