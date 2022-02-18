Kelly Clarkson has filed to legally change her name amid the ongoing drama of her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. Us Weekly reports that the pop superstar, television personality and sometimes country singer has petitioned a court to change her legal name to Kelly Brianne — her first and middle names.

Us Weekly obtained court documents Clarkson filed on Monday (Feb. 14), in which she states that she wants to make the change because, "my new name more fully reflects who I am.” The court has set a hearing for March 28 in regard to Clarkson's legal filing.

Blackstock and Clarkson wed in October of 2013. She filed for divorce in June of 2020. They have two children together, River Rose and Remington Alexander. A judge granted Clarkson temporary custody of both children in November of 2020.

In July of 2021, a judge ordered Clarkson to pay Blackstock $150,000 in spousal support and $45,601 in child support each month temporarily until a final divorce settlement was in place.

In September of 2021, news broke that a judge had declared both of the parties legally single in August. That decision came after a legal request Clarkson filed with the court in July asking to be declared legally single amid her divorce, and she also requested that the court restore her legal name.

In January of 2022, Clarkson and Blackstock reached an agreement in which she gave him just over five percent of the Montana ranch where he's been living since the news of their divorce, putting the former couple one step closer to resolving one of the most difficult aspects of their divorce.



Clarkson has been staying busy professionally; in addition to her ongoing role on The Voice and her daily talk show, the Kelly Clarkson Show, she has paired with Dolly Parton to record a new version of the iconic hit "9 to 5," and she is set to team with Snoop Dogg to host an upcoming music reality competition titled American Song Contest.

Clarkson has been moving on from the marriage in her personal life, too. The couple's former 20,000-square-foot mansion in Tennessee sold on June 17, and Clarkson has also sold her former mansion in California for just over $8 million. She purchased a stunning new luxury home in an exclusive area of Los Angeles in July of 2022, where she's been living as she focuses on her television work.

PICTURES: See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Stunning California Mansion Kelly Clarkson has sold her former family residence in the posh Encino area of Los Angeles, Calif., more than a year after initally listing it for sale. The pop superstar and TV personality received $8.24 million for the sale of her luxurious 8-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 10,108-square-foot house, which is slightly less than she and her now-estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, paid when they purchased it in 2018.

See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Nashville Estate Kelly Clarkson has sold her estate in Nashville after four years on the market. The singing superstar and television personality received $6.3 million for the 7-bedroom, 11-bathroom, 20,121-square-foot mansion.