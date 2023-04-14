Kelly Clarkson Sets Release Date for ‘Chemistry’ Album, Drops Two Songs

Plans for Kelly Clarkson's upcoming album, Chemistry, have been set. Her highly-anticipated project detailing her divorce will arrive on June 23.

Fans, however, won't have to wait that long to get a taste of what's to come. To set the stage for Chemistry, the "Stronger" singer has released two songs, "Mine" and "Me." Clarkson explains on social media that she opted to release two songs to better represent the complexity of the project.

"Having chemistry with someone is an incredible, and overwhelming, feeling," she shares in a statement. "It's like you have no choice in the matter. You are just drawn to each other. This can be good and bad. This album take you down every path that chemistry could lead you down."

"We decided to release 'Mine' and 'Me' at the same time because I didn't want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship. There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state," she adds.

The "Breakaway" artist revealed her album plans in March, but without details. It's been a years-long process as she has navigated her marital split from Brandon Blackstock, from whom she filed for divorce in 2020. The divorce was not finalized until 2022, after a lengthy legal battle.

Clarkson first shared a piece of "Mine" on social media with a clip of her recording the track. The vulnerable track — similar to Gabby Barrett's "I Hope" — finds the Texas native wishing for her ex to experience a deep love that is then ripped away.

"Go ahead and break my hеart, that's fine (So unkind) / Eternal sunshine of thе spotless mind (Oh, love is blind) / Why am I missin' you tonight? (Was it all a lie?) / Someone's gonna show you how a heart can be used / Like you did mine," she sings in the chorus.

If "Mine" finds our heroine crying into her pillow through a dark night, her second release is the dawning of a new day. Like she says in her statement, there are many emotions when grieving a divorce, and this one is filled with hope.

Clarkson is picking up the pieces of her broken heart in "Me." After devoting herself to someone else and losing part of herself, she's reclaiming her independence. It's a self-reflective song about one's own redemption.

"I don't need somebody to hold me / Don't need somebody to love me / Don't need somebody to pick these pieces up / I put together my broken / Let go of the pain I'vе been holdin' / Don't need to need somebody / When I got me," she delivers in the chorus.

Although a full tour has yet to be announced, Clarkson has scheduled a 10-date engagement in Las Vegas. The Chemistry residency will run July 28 through August 19 at the Bakkt Theater (formerly Zappos Theater).