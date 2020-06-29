Kelly Clarkson is a 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards winner. The singer and talk show host was named Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, and she celebrated with a surprising shoutout: To her estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock.

"OH MY GOSH!!!!!! What is happening?!!!! This is amazing!!! Thank y’all so much!!! And a MAJOR thank you to my entire crew that really is the reason I won!!!" Clarkson tweeted on Friday (June 26) after her win was announced. "I can’t wait to celebrate with our whole crew when humans can congregate again!! This calls for a PARTY!!!!"

In a follow-up tweet, Clarkson added her thanks specifically to her personal assistant and friend Tricia, but also Blackstock "for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show." Blackstock is a celebrity talent manager with Starstruck Entertainment and managed Clarkson's career during their marriage.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in a Los Angeles court on June 4. While she has not publicly commented on the split, sources within the star's circle cite her work in Hollywood, on The Kelly Clarkson Show and The Voice as part of the reason they grew apart. Clarkson and Blackstock had reportedly been having problems for several months, but their time at home during the novel coronavirus quarantine prompted her filing, an insider says.

Clarkson and Blackstock began dating in 2012 and have been married since Oct. 20, 2013, when they eloped with only Blackstock's two children from a previous marriage present. They are also parents to two shared children, 5-year-old daughter River Rose and 4-year-old son Remington Alexander.

Blackstock is the son of Narvel Blackstock, also a talent manager and Reba McEntire's ex-husband, making the two powerhouse vocalists related by marriage. Even after McEntire divorced Narvel Blackstock, she and Clarkson remained close, and sources say McEntire is "anguished" over her stepson and Clarkson's separation.

The Kelly Clarkson Show earned seven 2020 Daytime Emmy Awards nominations. In addition to Clarkson's win for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, the show also won Outstanding Lighting Direction and Outstanding Art Direction/Set Direction/Scenic Direction.