Kelly Clarkson sure has some high-priced taste in real estate. The superstar singer and television personality has lived large in staggering estates from Tennessee to California, as well as a ranch in Montana, and the pictures are pretty eye-popping.

Clarkson and her now-estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock, have the properties they shared outside of Nashville and in the Los Angeles area up for sale since she filed for divorce in June of 2020, and she revealed during an episode of her daytime talk show that she has moved into a new house amid their divorce proceedings.

Her Staggering Nashville Estate

Clarkson and her family moved into a jaw-dropping 20,121-square-foot mansion in a Nashville suburb in 2013, but Clarkson listed the property in 2017 when her family moved to Los Angeles so she could be close to her job as a coach on The Voice.

The spectacular home includes seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and three half bathrooms. There's also a two-story with sweeping double staircases, formal living and dining areas, a wet bar next to the pool table and more. The grounds include a private dock, saltwater pool and two spas.

Her Stunning California Mansion

Clarkson also owns another jaw-dropping mansion in Encino, Calif., in the high-priced San Fernando Valley area. That 8-bedroom, 9-bathroom estate also includes two half-baths for a total of 9,839 square feet, and it went up for sale in early May of 2020 for $9,995,000.

Her Ranch in Montana

Clarkson and Blackstock also shared a ranch in Montana, where they spent part of quarantine together during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic before announcing their split. She took viewers of her daytime talk show on a virtual tour of that property in April of 2020.