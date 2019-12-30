Kelly Clarkson’s Bedroom Confession Has Fans Shook

Kelly Clarkson shared a secret about her sex life with husband Brandon Blackstock, and it's impressive.

The singer, television show host and The Voice coach agreed to an AMA (Ask Me Anything) with Season 14 (May 2018) winner Brynn Cartelli, and in Cartelli's defense, question was pretty innocent.

"What's the last thing you do before you go to bed?" the 16-year-old asks during a video interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"Well, Brynn," Clarkson begins after laughter and a pause that suggests something candid is coming.

"I was single for many years," she continues. "I have children and how one makes children is generally what I do before bed. That is not a lie."

Both women are bent over laughing at this point, and maybe a little uncomfortable. "That's real," Clarkson says. "And it's not weird, it's natural."

"And this is why America loves you," Cartelli adds. Watch the full interview below.

Other topics covered include foods you can't live without, desert island albums, artists and albums each is listening to right now, plus the craziest tour stop ever. Cartelli was on Team Kelly during her time on The Voice. She was the singer's first of three winners to date, including Season 17 winner Jake Hoot, who won earlier this month.

The talk show and The Voice take up most of Clarkson's working time, although she will manage to squeeze in a Las Vegas residency in 2020. There are 16 dates scheduled for the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood from April through September. As of now those are Clarkson's only live performances scheduled for 2020.

Clarkson and Blackstock married in October 2013. They have two kids together, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

