Kelly Clarkson isn't one to bite her tongue when she sees injustice in the world, and she made her opinion on the National Anthem protest that occurred on Sunday (Sept. 24) known by responding to messages on Twitter.

NFL players across the United States participated in peaceful protests at the games Sunday, kneeling or all-out abstaining by staying in the locker room while the National Anthem was sung in defiance of President Donald Trump's comments about players and coaches who kneel during a campaign rally in Alabama.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a b—h off the field right now. Out, you’re fired!’” Trump said while campaigning for for Sen. Luther Strange on Friday (Sept. 22).

Clarkson started a conversation with her fans when she retweeted Former MO Secretary of State & Army intelligence officer Jason Kander, who wrote: "Patriotism isn't about making everyone stand and salute the flag. Patriotism is about making this a country where everyone wants to."

She also responded directly to President Trump, who tweeted Sunday morning about the NFL's ratings and urged the league to "back U.S.":

Despite a slew of comments telling the pop-country singer to stay out of politics, Clarkson assures she won't be silencing herself anytime soon, writing:

Clarkson agreed with one man who said "we want people to stand up and pay respect for our #NationalAnthem everyday!" but further explained the root of the NFL National Anthem protest, which is to even the playing field of racial injustice happening in the United States.

Clarkson is not alone in taking a stand against President Trump's comments. At an NFL game in Nashville on Sunday, Meghan Linsey chose to participate in the anthem protest by dropping to one knee after singing the National Anthem in solidarity with players who did not take the field at all. Although she admits she was terrified, Linsey says it was an easy decision to make.

“I love America. I’m not unpatriotic,” the Steel Magnolia singer says. “I appreciate our men and women in uniform. That’s not the issue. I think the issue is the things that are happening around us with racism, and Trump will come out and openly condemn NFL players for peacefully protesting, but then these white national terrorists bring their tiki torches and cause this violence, and then he has nothing to say. It was important to me to stand with [African-Americans].”