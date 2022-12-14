Kelly Clarkson's legal team has filed new court documents in Los Angeles after a woman who's been warned to stay away from Clarkson's home allegedly returned, despite the singer obtaining a restraining order against her.

TMZ has obtained new court documents in which Clarkson's head of security, Michael Lopez, states that a car belonging to Huguette Nicole Young was caught on Clarkson's surveillance cameras driving past her house in Los Angeles at about 1:45AM on Tuesday morning (Dec. 13).

The incident took place after a judge granted Clarkson a temporary restraining order against Young earlier in December. Clarkson alleged at that time that Young had visited her home on 18 separate occasions, leaving gifts for the singer and television personality that include dog toys and plants. Clarkson's security team have reportedly confronted Young on at least one occasion to tell her that she's on camera every time she visits Clarkson's house and to warn her not to return, but that has failed to keep her away.

The new documents clarify that Young has visited Clarkson's house at least 20 times over the course of the last five years, but the singer's team were aware of her long before that. One of Clarkson's former back up dancers provided an additional declaration stating that Young has been following Clarkson around the country beginning in 2009.

Clarkson has been living in Los Angeles as she films her daily talk show. She finalized her divorce from Brandon Blackstock in March of 2022. The couple have two children, River Rose and Remington Alexander.

The superstar singer is actually dealing with more than one alleged stalker at the moment. TMZ also reports that she obtained a separate restraining order against a man named Victor Fernandez, who has showed up at her house multiple times and demanded to speak to the singer, claiming she was expecting him.