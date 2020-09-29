Kelly Clarkson is being sued by her management company over alleged unpaid commissions. According to the lawsuit filed by Starstruck Management Group on Tuesday (Sept. 29) in Los Angeles Superior Court, the singer, The Voice coach and talk show host owes more than $1 million in unpaid commission.

Variety reports that the suit claims Clarkson has paid Starstruck $1.9 million in commission for her television work in 2020, but still owes the company $1.4 million, and will owe at least $5.4 million by the end of the year. The lawsuit claims, therefore, she has breached an oral contract.

Clarkson and Starstruck do not have a written management agreement, as the type of suit notes; rather, back in 2007, Clarkson's lawyer and business manager negotiated the deal verbally, and she confirmed it via a phone call. Nonetheless, she has regularly paid the company commissions according to that verbal agreement until now.

Kelly Clarkson Addresses Her Divorce:

“Over the course of approximately 13 years, Starstruck developed Clarkson into a mega superstar. By way of example only, Starstruck was instrumental in helping Clarkson achieve success in terms of numerous hit albums, multiple Grammy wins and nominations, her role on popular television shows like The Voice and her own talk show," reads the suit. "Despite Starstruck’s hard work and dedication, Clarkson has decided she is going to stop paying Starstruck for what is contractually owed."

Starstruck Management Group is owned by Narvel Blackstock, formerly Clarkson's father-in-law. Clarkson married Brandon Blackstock, Narvel's oldest son, in 2013, but filed for divorce from him this summer. Together, they have two children, River Rose and Remington.

In addition to managing Clarkson's career, Starstruck also works with Blake Shelton, among others. Previously, the company managed the career of Reba McEntire, who was married to Narvel Blackstock until 2017.