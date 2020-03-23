Kelly Clarkson had to make the best out of a bad situation when the plumbing froze in her Montana cabin while she was social distancing.

On Sunday (March 22), Clarkson took to Twitter to reveal that she had to resort to using her "toddler's potty" as a result of the plumbing freezing.

"So our plumbing froze up at our little cabin in Montana and, no joke, I just used my toddler’s potty," the "Don't You Wanna Stay" singer reveals. "And just like that I have no pride or shame! Each day brings something I thought I’d never do hahahaha."

Clarkson has two children with her husband Brandon Blackstock: River Rose, 5, and Remington Alexander, 3.

After sharing her plumbing issue on Twitter, Clarkson also took to the social media platform to share a picture of her two children. In the picture, Remington appears as a firefighter, while big sister River Rose is dressed as a police officer.

While social distancing with her family at the Montana ranch, Clarkson also shared a video of her covering Mariah Carey's 1990 song "Vanishing," from Carey's multi-Platinum debut album. Carey even saw the cover and commented.

"Beautiful rendition!!! I know you’re usually working 30 hours a day 8 days a week so this must be quite an adjustment for you (as it is for us all!) Keep the videos coming!!" she tells Clarkson, adding, "Do whenever you call next."

Recently, Clarkson was forced to postpone the April 1 debut of her Las Vegas residency due to the coronavirus pandemic. The singer also confirmed that production has halted on her daytime talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.