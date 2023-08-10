Kelly Reilly plays one of the most complex and fascinating characters on television in her role as Beth Dutton on Yellowstone, but the actor doesn't always agree with the direction of her character.

In a new behind-the-scenes featurette, Reilly reveals there are times when she reads scripts and she'll "wish for something else" for her character.

Reilly has played Beth Dutton since Yellowstone's Season 1 in 2018, and in a behind-the-scenes snippet for the show's Season 5 DVD and Blu-ray release, she reveals that she has not always seen eye-to-eye with Yellowstone co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan about her story arc.

"I'm coming to it almost the same as the audience," Reilly states (quote via Insider.com). "I mean, I have my hopes and thoughts for the character. Also, as I've played her for over five years now, I feel like I know her so well, but I'm still learning."

"There are still things that I read and I didn't expect, or sometimes I wish for something else for her, but that's the same as the audience," she adds.

"We're all sort of beholden to the vision of the storyteller and we serve the story," Reilly says. "Who knows what's going to happen? I find that exciting as an actor."

Though Beth finally married Yellowstone ranch foreman Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) at the end of Season 4, Reilly is not sure they will end up together at the end of the show, which is slated to end at the conclusion of part two of Season 5.

"Beth is haunted by her past," she states. "She has a lot of regrets and she has a lot of secrets that he doesn't know."

"So there is something that is under the surface that will one day, I'm sure, come, and she's probably certain that she will lose him," Reilly adds.

As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.