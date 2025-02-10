Kelsea Ballerini Shuts Down Pregnancy Rumor as She Battles Illness

Kelsea Ballerini is battling a nasty case of the flu this week, and it has affected her live show.

But if that weren't enough, she's also dealing with intrusive comments from fans who theorize that her illness might be related to a pregnancy.

Ballerini shut those rumors down on social media over the weekend, replying to a comment from one user who speculated "Maybe pregnant?!?" in response to her ongoing illness.

In the video, the singer gives the camera a long, weary look.

"Or maybe it's the flu," she deadpans.

After struggling through last Thursday's (Feb. 4) show in Detroit, she ended a date in Buffalo early and rescheduled three dates — including the Buffalo stop — for a later date.

These shows are all part of Ballerini's current tour.

The trek launched in January and is the singer's first arena tour.

After the postponements, Ballerini's opening act Marynn Taylor shared a message of support for her headliner on Instagram, assuring fans that "she gave absolutely everything she could, but vocal cords will just give out if you are that sick."

Taylor urged fans to stay positive towards Ballerini as she rests and heals, adding, "Maybe pray for her to get better soon? Comment something nice about her on her post or a post? Give her some grace and love?"

It's not the first time that Ballerini has had to clear up a pregnancy rumor. After the 2020 CMA Awards, the singer also responded to a fan who thought her outfit at the awards show looked like she might be concealing a pregnancy.

"I'm sure you mean well, but it's incredibly insensitive to ask or assume if another woman is pregnant," Ballerini said at the time, adding that she was "just carrying my organs around" and calling for fans to "not judge bloat levels on the internet."

Ballerini's next scheduled tour stop is set for Monday (Feb. 10) in Philadelphia.