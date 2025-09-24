With Kelsea Ballerini and her boyfriend Chase Stokes making headlines after their split, an earlier conversation sheds light on what she finds most difficult in relationships. In a past interview with Taste of Country Nights’ Evan Paul, Ballerini admitted what she struggles with the most.

Ballerini explained, “I like to be able to take care of myself,” admitting that her naturally independent streak has made relationships challenging. One of her biggest struggles, she shared, is stepping outside of that independence when it comes to love.

“I think because of that it was really hard for me to lean into, like, you are now with this person and you are a unit,” she said.

Ballerini said, “I like to be able to take care of myself,” acknowledging that her independent nature can make relationships challenging. She admitted that one of her biggest struggles is learning how to step outside of that independence when it comes to love.

“I think because of that, it was really hard for me to lean into, like, you are now with this person and you are a unit,” she added.

After finalizing her divorce from Morgan Evans in November 2022, Ballerini released the powerful EP Rolling Up the Welcome Mat just a few months later, in February 2023.

Ballerini has yet to go on the record about the reasons for the split from Stokes, but some close to the situation say that it was a "hard" breakup and that they had been arguing for weeks leading up to the split.

How Old is Kelsea Ballerini?

The "Baggage" singer is 32 years old and was born on Sept. 12, 1993.

Get our free mobile app

Who is Kelsea Ballerini's Ex-Husband?

Kelsea Ballerini's ex-husband is country singer Morgan Evans.

Kelsea Ballerini's 'Austin City Limits' Debut Kelsea Ballerini flew to Texas during her summer break to make her debut on the Austin City Limits television stage on Thursday, July 10. The episode was taped to air during the long-running music show's 51st season.