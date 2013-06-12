Kenny Chesney: 10 Sexiest Male Country Stars of 2013

Why He's Sexy: If you've seen a shirtless Kenny Chesney in one of the country star's summer-loving music videos (or here), you already know why he made the Sexiest Male Country Stars of 2013 list. Talk about a buff bod! Plus, the longtime country music star has soulful blue eyes that you could get lost in for days. Of course, there's more to everyone than what meets the eye -- even though we're loving Chesney's looks. The award-winning music mainstay is always approachable and likeable in interviews, which only makes him sexier.