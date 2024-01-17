Kenny Chesney has revealed the title, cover art and release date for his next album. The country superstar will release Born on March 29, and he's so excited about fan reactions to new music that he spilled some of the details early.

“You never want to think it’s all about you, or that in this crazy world, it’s all about your music,” Chesney says, adding that he was gratified when he saw how his fans reacted to hearing he had new music in the works.

“I’m just trying to find songs that continue the story of who we are...how we live, breathe, work, rock, kick back and sometimes get tangled up in feelings that are anything but simple," he adds. "Then you see people react the way they have to the news, and you go, ‘Well, okay...’"

Chesney has already given fans a single from the forthcoming record, "Take Her Home," which is currently climbing toward the Top 20 in advance of the new album.

“As for the title, well, we’re still not quite done deciding what’s going on here, but one thing’s for sure: 'Born' is absolutely the title track," he states. "It’s got a lot of heart, a lot of soul — and it speaks the truth about living, life and what we’re all doing here. Banjo out front, a great big pocket that rocks back and forth, it feels great. But more importantly, it’s a lyric that throws out all the options, never tells you what to do and throws out the one existential truth no matter what you choose: ‘One thing’s for certain, we’ve all been living since the day we were born.’”

The cover for Born depicts Chesney in a tight closeup.

kenny-chesney-born-cover-art

"It’s the kind of picture that says everything, but leaves plenty of room for everything else," the perennial stadium headliner observes, "and it’s just me looking straight into [Chesney's fanbase] No Shoes Nation. When I saw it, it was really the only choice for this record.”

Chesney will also hit the road for a massive tour in 2024. Chesney will launch his 2024 Sun Goes Down Tour in April, with stadium dates spread all the way until August.

Zac Brown Band, Megan Moroney and Chesney's "When the Sun Goes Down" duet partner Uncle Kracker will also take part in the stadium shows.