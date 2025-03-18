Kelsea Ballerini Responds to Questions About Canceled Vegas Show: ‘I’m So Sorry’

Kelsea Ballerini's first-ever headlining arena tour has been a little bit of a bumpy ride.

The country singer has already had to reschedule a handful of dates due to illness, but her most recent cancelation has many fans scratching their heads.

It started when the Live on Tour stop in Las Vegas disappeared from her website and fans holding tickets received an email letting them know they would be receiving a refund.

They were upset, especially since there wasn't a reason given for the quiet cancelation of the March 28 show.

Why Did Kelsea Ballerini Cancel Her Las Vegas Show?

Soon enough, rumors swirled and questions were asked. Unconfirmed chatter suggests that the promoter pulled the plug due to low ticket sales.

Although Ballerini has yet to make an official statement, she did reply with an apology to one fan's comment on her social media.

After sharing a carousel of photos on March 16, one person asked in the comments, "Why did we get Vegas cancelled? I'm literally so sad."

"I'm so sorry, I really am," Ballerini replied. "I'm doing my best out here, I promise."

The exchange has since been deleted, and it appears that comments have been disabled for the post. See it here:

Will Kelsea Ballerini Reschedule Her 2025 Las Vegas Show?

Ballerini's silence on the cancelation is a little out of character for the singer. The "Penthouse" hitmaker is typically an open book both in her music and on her social media pages, sharing much of her peaks and valleys with her fans.

Only time will tell if she will give fans a straight-up answer and update on the canceled show.

Related: See Kelsea Ballerini's Setlist from Opening Night of Her 2025 Tour

In the meantime, the 2025 Live on Tour arena tour continues over the next few weeks. The trek will wrap on April 9 in Charleston, S.C.

Ballerini is juggling the tour and her stint as a first-time coach on Season 27 of The Voice.