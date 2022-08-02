Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has weighed in on the upcoming mid-terms, endorsing Rep. Liz Cheney (R - Wyo.) in her re-election campaign.

The Republican congresswoman currently serves as Wyoming's sole representative in the United States House of Representatives. She's currently running for re-election in a very difficult political environment, and she turned to Twitter on Monday (Aug. 1) to post a photo of Costner that makes it clear where he stands on her campaign.

The picture portrays Costner standing on the Montana ranch that serves as the principal set of Yellowstone, wearing a cowboy hat and boots, sunglasses and a T-shirt that reads, "I'm for Liz Cheney."

"Real men put country over party," Cheney writes to accompany the photo.

According to the Hill, ITK has confirmed that the person in the picture is legitimately Costner, who plays the role of Dutton patriarch John Dutton on the smash hit modern Western.

Cheney's popularity with Republican voters has taken a serious hit due to her very vocal public criticism of former President Donald Trump. She's currently serving as the vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, and she's been very open about what she says was the former reality TV star and real estate mogul's role in those events. Recent polls have shown that Cheney is trailing her main Republican primary challenger, Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, by more than 20 points.

Costner has publicly endorsed candidates before, but does not make a habit of it. He does not self-identify with either of America's two primary political parties, he told the Daily Beast in a 2020 interview.

"I’m an independent. I vote for who I think has the best interests of the country and how we sit in the world," the Oscar-winning actor and director said.

"I really go back and forth on my votes. The Democratic Party doesn’t represent everything that I think, and neither does the Republican Party right now—at all. So, I find it too limiting."

Yellowstone Season 5 began shooting in Montana in mid-May, and it is scheduled to premiere on Nov. 13. The new season will consist of 14 episodes that are set to air in two arcs of 7 episodes apiece. Seasons 1-4 of the hit Paramount Network show are currently available to stream via Peacock. As part of Taste of Country's comprehensive coverage of all things Yellowstone, check out our Dutton Rules podcast on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

PICTURES: See Inside Kevin Costner's Spectacular Colorado Ranch Yellowstone star Kevin Costner lives the ranch life when he's off the set of the hit show, too. The Oscar-winning actor owns a 160-acre ranch in Aspen, Colo., that's a spectacular getaway, complete with a main residence, a lake house and a river house.

The luxury retreat also features a baseball field, a sledding hill, an ice rink, multiple hot tubs and views of the Continental Divide. The ranch property comfortably sleeps 27 people, and it's currently available to rent for 36,000 a night.