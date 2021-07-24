Fans of the runaway smash hit TV series Yellowstone will get the opportunity to hear some of the music from the show live in 2021 — performed by the show's star, Kevin Costner. Costner and his band, Modern West, have announced a series of live performances that will focus on music inspired by the show and its characters.

The multi-talented actor and director has pursued a parallel career as a singer-songwriter for years, recording and releasing music and touring as the frontman of Kevin Costner & Modern West. The group's most recent album is Tales From Yellowstone, which they released in June of 2020.

Costner & Modern West will hit the road for their Tales From Yellowstone 2021 Tour beginning on Aug. 24 at Heritage Hall in Ardmore, Okla. They have announced eight concert dates stretching across August and September.

"The band and I are so excited to be playing the #TalesFromYellowstone album live," Costner writes.

The 16 songs on Tales From Yellowstone are mostly written from the perspective of Costner's character, John Dutton, the iron-willed patriarch of the Dutton family. The Duttons own the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States, and much of Yellowstone's drama derives from their conflict with those who border their land, as well as their internal family conflict.

“It’s really a concept record,” Costner tells American Songwriter. “Sometimes there are songs that aren’t really necessarily about John Dutton. I have my own muse when I’m away from home, or when I’m making a movie, and there are songs that kind of blend in and also complement what’s happening.”

Costner's daughter, Lily Costner, sings on a track titled "Heaven's Gate" that actually appeared in an episode of Yellowstone. Lily Costner is a professional singer whose resume also includes working with Trace Adkins.

Yellowstone is slated to return to the Paramount Network for its hotly anticipated Season 4 in November.